Lobbying for FIFA World Cup host committees kicks off

Several 2026 FIFA World Cup host committees have signed a team of lobbyists — including a former congressman — to help score federal funding.

Foley & Lardner recently registered to lobby on behalf of World Cup committees for Atlanta, Houston, Kansas City, Miami and the combined force of New York and New Jersey.

The firm also registered to lobby for Los Angeles and Seattle host committees in March and June, respectively.

The lobbying lineup includes former Democratic Rep. Dennis Cardoza, who represented California’s 18th congressional district from 2003 to 2012.

The committees are “seeking federal funding opportunities and awareness for 2026 World Cup hosting needs,” according to disclosures for each committee.

The United States, Mexico and Canada will host the 23rd installment of the global soccer tournament, which only comes around every four years.

This will be the first time the tournament spans three countries, with eleven host cities in the U.S., three in Mexico and two in Canada, FIFA announced in June 2022. The table of teams will also expand from 32 to 48.

Boston, Dallas, Philadelphia and San Francisco will host U.S. matches in addition to those that have hired Foley & Lardner.

Host cities expect to see a combined $5 billion in short-term economic activity as a result of the tournament, according to the North American “United Bid” committee presentation.

“The United Bid offers a network of modern stadiums and facilities capable of hosting the 1st ever 48-team FIFA World Cup without the need for new construction or major investment,” the presentation also says, raising questions about what federal funding opportunities the committees may be seeking.

An overview of the vision statement from the U.S. government included in the presentation highlights a commitment to safeguarding against terrorism and other threats as well as environmental protections that could require additional investments.

The host committees, Cardoza and Jared Rifis, another Foley & Lardner lobbyist on the accounts, did not return The Hill’s requests for comment.

In 2017, the United Bid Committee hired another firm to educate government officials about and seek support for the host bid.

Cities across the U.S. previously hosted the World Cup in 1994. Two years later, Major Soccer League played its first match.

The league has continued to grow and attract talent from around the world, including Argentinian soccer sensation Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami this summer after leading his country to victory during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The U.S. also hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1999 and again in 2003.

The U.S. Soccer Federation and the Mexican Football Association announced a joint bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

FIFA is expected to appoint the tournament’s hosts in May 2024.