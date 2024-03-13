Lobbying World: Top adviser to House Speakers heads to K Street

Boundary Stone Partners (BSP) announced the addition of Emily Domenech as a senior vice president. Domenech was most recently a senior policy adviser to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), a position she also held with former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), managing the work of the committees on Energy and Commerce; Transportation and Infrastructure; Natural Resources; Agriculture; and Science, Space and Technology, as well as House Republicans’ permitting and climate policy.

BSP has also added Dane Bahnsen as a director, Olivia Folger as a manager and Kathleen McLean as an associate in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office. Bahnsen was most recently managing director of market development and government relations at Hover Energy. During the Trump administration, Bahnsen worked in the Energy Department’s offices of International Affairs and Fossil Energy, in the Department of Agriculture’s Office of External Affairs for rural development, and in the executive office of the president. He also previously served as finance director for Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.).

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) announced former Rep. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.) will co-chair the Disability Employment Roundtable and be a policy ambassador for NOD. Langevin, the first quadriplegic to serve in the House, left Congress in 2023 after more than 20 years in office, where he helped pass the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Amendments Act.

Dan Black has joined Lot Sixteen as a vice president. Black was most recently chief of staff to Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), a member of both the House Energy and Commerce and House Natural Resources committees.

Randi Hutchinson has rejoined Greenberg Traurig as a counsel in the firm’s government, law and policy practice. Hutchinson most recently served as chief of staff at the Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service, and she was previously chief counsel at the Transportation Department’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Former CBS Evening News anchor Walt Cronkite is joining the Structured Finance Association as communications director. Cronkite most recently worked on public relations for the law firm Latham & Watkins.

Anna Hughes is joining the U.S. Council for International Business as vice president of communications. She was previously head of policy communications at Twitter, now X, and is an alum of the Software Alliance and American Composites Manufacturers Association.

Meenakshi Srinivasan is joining the New York City office of Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies as a senior principal. Srinivasan was previously chair of the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission and Board of Standards and Appeals.