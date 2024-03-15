Working parents are hurting in the U.S. and this is what they need

It isn’t easy being a working parent in America. Take child care for example: the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has a baseline of affordability which states that childcare is considered affordable when it costs no more than seven percent of household income.

In reality, according to a recent survey, the average household spend on childcare this year is 24 percent of the household pot. In a wider economic environment of fluctuating inflation, layoffs and rising food bills, those numbers are not sustainable for many families.

In that context, it won’t come as a surprise that more than one-third (35 percent) of parents are using their savings to help fund childcare services. This situation looks set to worsen as $24 billion of supports activated during the pandemic ended in September 2023.

This year, 79 percent of parents say this will impact on their childcare costs, with 54 percent saying they’ll expect to spend $600 or more per month on childcare. In total, these parents will need to find an extra $7,000 in additional costs.

But financial implications are just one of the barriers working parents face. A 2022 Ohio State University study found that around 66 percent of working parents in the U.S. suffer from parental burnout. This is a state of overwhelm where exhaustion, anxiety and irritability add up to burnout for the individual––and poorer performance at work.

Burnout isn’t helped by paid family leave, or the lack thereof. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has found that 73 percent of those working in the private sector have no access to paid family leave.

All of these issues have added up to a sharp rise in the number of American mothers who are stay-at-home parents, according to a study from Mother.ly. In 2023, 24 percent of mothers were stay-at-home, up from 15 percent in 2022.

And according to figures from Pew Research Center, fathers now represent 18% of stay-at-home parents, up from 11% in 1989.

Flexible working and affordable childcare are two big gaps that need to be addressed in order to attract and retain parents, particularly women, in the workforce. What workers also want are good paid leave policies, healthcare and 401(k) contributions. In other words, tangible benefits.

However, a solution could lie in a concept being pioneered in San Francisco. This spring, a new co-working pre-school concept, Savanna, will open in the city. Billed as a “learn, play workspace”, it will offer on-site co-working for parents, as well as licensed infant/toddler care, and a nursery school, which offers kids’ programs in STEM, among other subjects.

