Bottom Line: Olympic committee taps former Senate majority leader

Sports

The ​International Olympic Committee (IOC) hired the Daschle Group to lobby on a range of issues related to international sports and the Olympics, including athletics, foreign policy, health, environment, communications and broadcasting, immigration and human rights.

The IOC has tapped former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) to work on the account as it gears up to kick off the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Transportation

The Daschle Group also registered to lobby on tax, trade and other issues affecting the automotive industry on behalf of Toyota. The former senator will work on the account, as will Joe Hack, a former top aide to Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and other senators.

​Avis Budget Car Rental hired Thorn Run Partners to lobby on rental car business issues. Kyle Sanders, former special assistant for economic development and deputy chief of staff to Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), will work on the account.

Veterans

The ​Alliance for America’s Promise hired C.A.R. Consulting Services to lobby on issues related to Social Security and disabled veterans, the population that the network of organizations aims to assist. The lobbyist on the account is Eric Berger, a former professional staffer on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Liberty Partners Group registered to lobby on the same issues on behalf of the Alliance for America’s Promise. Grant Herring, former communications director to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), will work on the account.

Technology

Oracle hired Capitol Consulting Group to lobby on telecommunications issues. Stephen Replogle, a Commerce Department and Senate Republican Conference alum, will work on the account.

Communications

Gorshein Public Policy registered to lobby on behalf of the broadcast company Sinclair on issues related to media ownership, ownership caps, broadcast copyright, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) oversight, and competition and future of media.

The lobbyist on the account is Doron Gorshein, chief operating officer of Sinclair Networks, which is a division of Sinclair. Gorshein incorporated the limited liability corporation in early March, according to records filed with the Florida Department of State.