Trump: Late-night TV ‘creeps’ are back

Former President Trump railed against the “creeps” and “losers” of late-night talk shows Tuesday as the programs made their inaugural return after a months-long writers strike.

Trump, without pointing to specific examples, accused the talk shows of acting as a “campaign contribution” to Democrats in a pair of social media posts early Tuesday morning, saying he knew there was a reason he didn’t want to see the strike settled.

“Now that the ‘strike’ is over, the talentless, low rated CREEPS of Late Night Television are back. I knew there was a reason I didn’t want to see it settled — True LOSERS!!!” he posted on Truth Social.

“Remember when I told you that the poorly rated and not at all funny Late Night Talk Shows are nothing less than a major Campaign Contribution to the Radical Left Democrat Party,” Trump, a frequent critic of late-night television, added later. “Watch what is going on – so interesting!”

Several talk shows returned Monday night after a five-month hiatus as a result of the Hollywood writers strike that ended last week. The strike began May 2.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on CBS, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on NBC were among the first to return with new broadcasts Monday.

“It feels good to be back,” Colbert said in the show Monday, The Associated Press reported.

“Now the writers strike is over with a new contract that includes protections against AI, cost of living increases, better pay for streaming, plus, thanks to the picket lines, my writers got fresh air and sunshine, and they do not care for that,” he added. “Now they’re back safely in their joke holes.”