Watch live: House Oversight Committee holds first hearing on Biden impeachment inquiry

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee is slated to hold a hearing Thursday to examine the basis for an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

The hearing will include testimony from several witnesses including Bruce Dubinsky, Founder of Dubinsky Consulting, Elieen O’Conner, Former Assistant U.S. Attorney General (DOJ), Jonathan Turley, Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law, GW Law School and Michael J. Gerhardt, a professor of Jurisprudence at UNC – Chapel Hill.

Republicans hope to convince the public and even some of their colleagues that the inquiry holds merit. The hearing comes after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) ignited the effort without taking a vote, raising questions about whether he would be able to get enough support from his conference.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

