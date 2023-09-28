More than 9 million watched second GOP primary debate, down from first

More than 9 million people watched the second Republican presidential primary debate Wednesday, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

The prime-time event, which was broadcast on Fox Business and across Fox News Media’s linear channels as well as Univision, earned a total of 9.5 million viewers, including 1.8 million in the 25-54 age demographic.

That figure is down from the nearly 13 million who watched the first Republican primary debate, which aired on Fox News last month.

Former President Trump has not attended the first two Republican primary debates, citing his double-digit lead in most primary polls and what he has described as a “hostile” relationship with Fox.

During Wednesday night’s debate, a number of candidates on the stage admonished Trump for not attending, with primary rival and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis saying he “owes it” to GOP primary voters to participate.

Moments after the debate concluded, the Trump campaign called on the Republican National Committee to nix future debate plans and back the former president instead.

DeSantis separately during a post-debate interview with Fox host Sean Hannity suggested Trump should debate him one-on-one with Hannity serving as a moderator. The Trump campaign responded in a statement, saying “we’re not as thirsty and desperate like you or sleazeball partner Gavin Newsom.”

Newsom, California’s Democratic governor, and DeSantis have agreed to participate in a “red vs. blue state” debate in late November.