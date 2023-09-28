Mace slams Ocasio-Cortez as an ‘actress’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) over remarks made at Thursday’s impeachment inquiry hearing into President Biden.

“We’re going to subpoena Hunter and Joe Biden and I hope the American people are not getting their news and information from the actress who is named AOC and the left today who just denied, denied, denied and lied throughout the hearing because they were unwilling to face the facts, the facts of evidence and text messages and emails, in meetings and phone calls of Joe Biden doing business with his son Hunter and his brother James,” Mace said Thursday on Fox News.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee held its first hearing Thursday to examine allegations brought forth by Republicans that allege the president and his son, Hunter Biden, profited from foreign business deals.

Ocasio-Cortez, who sat next to a computer screen showing a clock counting down the seconds until Congress’ federal funding deadline throughout the hearing, slammed what she said was a fabricated image introduced earlier in the day. She also said the committee was wasting their time and the hearing was an “embarrassment.”

Mace said the three witnesses brought forth in Thursday’s hearing “did a good job” of showcasing “normal” corporate behavior and “illegal” behavior. Each of the witnesses testifying before the panel told Ocasio-Cortez and the committee that there was not enough evidence yet to impeach Biden.

“But of course, the drama on the left, the lies of the left, you know, try to take over and take hold of the hearing,” Mace said.