Pence ‘deeply disappointed’ over McCarthy’s ousting

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday he is “deeply disappointed” over the ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as Speaker of the House.

“I am deeply disappointed that a handful of Republicans would partner with all the Democrats in the House of Representatives to oust the Speaker of the House,” Pence said. “I expect before the week is out, there will be more votes on who will be elected speaker of the House.”

Pence was speaking at a foreign policy forum at Georgetown University when moderator Meg Kinnard with The Associated Press broke the news that the House voted to remove McCarthy.

House Democrats and a small group of Republicans led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) removed McCarthy on Tuesday in a 216-210 vote. The historic move leaves the House in chaos, days after McCarthy averted a government shutdown with Democratic support and infuriated hard-line Republicans in the process.

Pence said he expects that most Republicans in Congress will vote for McCarthy again, and expressed that he believes the speakership battle will not “solve” the challenges he says Americans are facing.

“What troubles me about this is that none of this … is doing anything to solve the challenges that American families are facing in this economy,” Pence said. “None of it is doing anything to secure the southern border of the United States. None of this is doing anything to lower the cost of energy that’s putting a tremendous burden on American families.”

Republican Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Ken Buck (Colo.), Tim Burchett (Tenn.), Eli Crane (Ariz.), Bob Good (Va.), Nancy Mace (S.C.) and Matt Rosendale (Mont.). joined Gaetz in voting to oust McCarthy.

This is the first time in 100 years that the House has voted to remove the sitting Speaker.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) was named the acting speaker of the House. McHenry is McCarthy’s close ally.

Pence was the first guest at the town hall style event organized by the Institute of Politics and Public Service at Georgetown’s McCourt School of Public Policy and The Associated Press.