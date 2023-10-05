Trump Tower penthouse comes under scrutiny at New York fraud trial: recap

Former President Trump’s New York fraud trial wrapped up its fourth day Thursday.

The day began with the continued cross-examination of a former accountant, which Trump’s defense had team dragged on since Monday until the judge imposed a time limit.

The first defendant in the case then took the stand before the day ended with details from the attorney general’s office about the reported inflated value of the former president’s Trump Tower penthouse — located in the same 5th Avenue building where he filmed “The Apprentice.”

Follow below for updates from the New York courtroom.