Trump: Fox now ‘pushing’ Haley after giving up on DeSantis

Former President Trump issued his latest indictment of Fox News on Thursday, accusing the cable news giant of “pushing” Nikki Haley, his former ambassador to the United Nations, who is challenging him for the Republican nomination for president.

Trump has previously accused Fox News of favoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP primary. Haley, who is a former South Carolina governor, has recently surpassed DeSantis in some early state polls.

“Fox has totally given up on Ron DeSanctimonious, and is on their next ‘journey’ pushing Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley, who stated loudly and often that ‘President TRUMP was a GREAT President, and I would NEVER run against him.’ Well, so much for that,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Fox & Friends just put on a hand picked Haley acolyte who absolutely gushed Birdbrain. It was really something to behold, so obvious and lame.”

The former president has been feuding with Fox for months, skipping the first two GOP primary debates, which were hosted by the network, citing his large polling lead and frosty relationship with the outlet.

The New York Post, which, like Fox, is owned by billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch, earlier this week panned Trump for his “birdbrain” insult of Haley. Trump’s campaign said over the weekend the former president’s team sent a birdcage and bird food to a hotel room Haley was staying in after the former president made the comments about her.

Despite his repeated criticisms of Fox, Trump has made regular appearances on the network in recent months, including town hall events and exclusive interviews with some of Fox’s top talent.