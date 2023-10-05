Federal agency seeks to compel Musk testimony

The SEC alleged Musk failed to comply with a subpoena as part of its investigation in the billionaire’s purchase of Twitter last year.

“The SEC has followed all appropriate administrative steps required in seeking Musk’s testimony,” the SEC wrote in a filing.

“In the face of Musk’s blatant refusal to comply with the SEC’s subpoena, the SEC now asks the Court to intervene and compel Musk’s compliance,” the SEC wrote in a filing.

The Hill reached out to an X spokesperson for comment.

The SEC began investigating Musk’s purchase of Twitter in April 2022.

The agency was looking into whether he or anyone else violated federal securities laws in connection to Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

The SEC said it served Musk with a subpoena to testify in June and a month later he appeared for two half-day sessions by video conference.

However, since Musk testified, the SEC has received “thousands of new documents,” including “hundreds of new documents produced by Musk,” according to the lawsuit.

Despite repeated subpoenas and requests from the SEC since May, Musk has refused to testify, the SEC alleged.

