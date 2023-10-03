Biden calls allies amid push for more Ukraine aid from Congress

President Biden convened a call Tuesday with other world leaders who have backed Ukraine in its war against Russia as the White House seeks to offer reassurances about its support for Kyiv despite Congress failing to approve more aid in recent days.

Biden spoke with leaders from Canada, Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom and France. The heads of the European Commission and European Council were also on the call, the White House said.

The White House has in recent days been outspoken about its ongoing support for Ukraine and the need for Congress to hold a vote on additional aid for the country, which Russia invaded in February 2022. The U.S. has provided billions of dollars in military and financial assistance since then and coordinated aid with allied nations.

Lawmakers did not approve additional Ukraine aid, which the White House had requested, as part of a 45-day measure passed over the weekend to keep government funding at current levels and avoid a shutdown.

Biden has been adamant that the U.S. will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes for Kyiv to win the war, and he has called on Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to hold a vote on additional funding, noting that there is bipartisan support for Ukraine.

“Speaker McCarthy and the majority of House Republicans must keep their word and secure passage of the support needed to help Ukraine as it defends itself. We are the indispensable nation in the world – let’s act like it,” Biden wrote Tuesday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Biden told reporters Sunday that he and McCarthy had “just made” a deal about Ukraine, but provided no details. McCarthy has denied that there is any side deal about Ukraine funding.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would not elaborate Monday on whether the two leaders had reached some kind of agreement about bringing up Ukraine funding for a vote, but she instead pointed to the large bipartisan support for Ukraine aid in Congress.