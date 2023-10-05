Biden dog Commander no longer at White House after multiple biting incidents

President Biden’s dog Commander is no longer at the White House following multiple biting incidents involving staffers and U.S. Secret Service officers.

“The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day,” Elizabeth Alexander, first lady Jill Biden’s communications director, said in a statement to The Hill. “They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions.”

“Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated,” Alexander added.

She did not disclose where the 2-year-old German shepherd was sent.

Earlier Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about a new allegation that Commander had bitten a White House staffer. She referred questions to the First Lady’s office, which said Commander and Dale Haney, the head groundskeeper at the White House, were playing and that no skin was broken.

Commander’s reported departure follows a series of biting incidents that injured Secret Service officers.

Late last month, the Secret Service confirmed Commander had bitten another agent, marking the dog’s 11th known biting incident. At the time, the White House said the Biden family was working with Secret Service and executive residence staff on more leashing protocols and training, in addition to designating areas for the dog to run and exercise.

Judicial Watch, a conservative legal activist group, obtained emails in July that detailed 10 alleged attacks by Commander between October 2022 and January 2023.

According to the emails, Commander bit an officer last November, forcing them to “use a steel cart” to shield themself “from another attack.” The officer had injuries on both the upper right arm and the thigh and was “in a considerable amount of pain,” the email said.

Commander is the second of Biden’s dogs to be involved in biting incidents. In 2021, Major — another German shepherd — was removed from the White House and brought to Delaware to live with family friends after multiple reported episodes.

Brett Samuels and Alex Gangitano contributed.