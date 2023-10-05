Trump terrified of being poisoned: former aide

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said Wednesday that former President Trump is afraid of being poisoned.

“He does have a very potent fear of being poisoned,” Hutchinson told comedian Jimmy Kimmel on his late night show. “So he uses and prefers the small Heinz glass ketchup bottles, because he likes to hear his valet or whoever’s serving him his meal, he likes to hear the ‘pop.’”

Her comments came after Kimmel referenced her testimony in front of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the Capitol, in which she said she found ketchup dripping from the wall of the West Wing dining room after Trump threw his lunch at it in anger.

“I first noticed there was ketchup dripping down the wall, and there was a shattered porcelain plate,” Hutchinson testified last year.

“The valet had articulated that the president was extremely angry at the attorney general’s [Associated Press] interview and had thrown his lunch against the wall, which was causing them to have to clean up,” she added at the time. “So I grabbed a towel and started wiping the ketchup off the wall to help the valet out.”

Hutchinson has also claimed that she had to leave Washington, D.C., after she testified because of safety issues.

“I ended up moving down to Atlanta for several months,” Hutchinson said in an interview on “CBS New Sunday Morning.”

The former White House staffer said she almost fled from the holding room prior to her now-infamous testimony.

“I heard the door click open and I turned around, and I looked at my attorney and said, ‘I can’t do this.’ And I started to walk, and he gently pushed my shoulders. And he said, ‘You can do this.'” Hutchinson said. “And then we walked out.”

Hutchinson has returned to the spotlight recently after the release of her new memoir, “Enough,” which details her time in the White House as an aide to Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows.