White House blasts GOP infighting as ‘needless political chaos’

The White House on Thursday criticized the House Republican Conference for infighting, saying they need to resolve the chaos quickly.

It released a memo entitled “House Republican chaos continues as President Biden makes progress for the American people” to provide a split screen between the disarray among House Republicans and the work Biden is doing this week.

“The American people deserve leadership that puts the issues affecting their lives front and center, like President Biden is doing — not the needless political chaos the House Republicans are miring themselves in as extreme members demand policies that are wildly at odds with the country and as their conference bickers with each other,” deputy press security Andrew Bates said in a statement.

Biden this week announced new steps to forgive $9 billion in student loans and announced manufacturers of the 10 drugs that were selected for negotiation have signed agreements to participate in the Inflation Reduction Act’s drug price negotiation program, the memo outlined.

“President Biden is eager to work with both parties on behalf of American families to make progress on the country’s top priorities. After singlehandedly causing a near-default crisis, a near shutdown, and the current state of instability, we hope they come around to the same posture,” Bates said.

He argued that Republicans should work with Biden on lowering drug prices and providing more funding for Ukraine, amid concerns over whether a new Speaker would include Ukraine funding in a spending bill.

“It’s incumbent on House Republicans to resolve their infighting as quickly as possible, and join President Biden in making more progress on the issues that affect millions of Americans every day,” Bates said.

When the House voted to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from his speakership post on Tuesday, Biden called for the House to elect a new Speaker quickly.

The White House since then has said it won’t get involved with a new Speaker election and said it’s not their place to figure out who it should be.