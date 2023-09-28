Newsom on second GOP debate: Biden was the ‘big winner’ tonight

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared ‘the Biden agenda’ was the true winner of the second GOP presidential primary debate in a Wednesday evening interview with Fox News.

“They only identified problems,” Newsom said of the seven GOP hopefuls on the debate stage. “Joe Biden has not only identified solutions, he’s gotten them passed in a bipartisan way to address so many of the issues the Republicans brought up.”

Newsom continued, adding that none of the GOP candidates had proposed “no other alternative strategy” to immediately address issues such as inflation or foreign policy.

“I thought Biden, honestly was the big winner tonight,” Newsom said.

Biden’s reelection campaign announced last week it would send the California governor to the debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., to lead its response efforts to predicted “extreme rhetoric” coming out of the debate.