Christie: Ocasio-Cortez calling me ‘disgusting’ is highlight of day

Presidential candidate Chris Christie shot back at criticism from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) over his comments at the second GOP debate Wednesday night, saying her calling him “disgusting” made his day.

At the debate, Christie went after teachers unions via first lady Jill Biden, who is an educator.

“When you have the president of the United States sleeping with a member of the teachers unions, there is no chance that you can take the stranglehold away from the teachers union every day,” Christie said. “They have an advocate inside the White House every day for the worst of their teachers, not for their students to be the best they can be.”

Ocasio-Cortez said Christie’s comments about Jill Biden were “disgusting” and “misogynistic.”

“If Republicans want to continue pissing off an entire nation of women, please be my guest,” she added. “We’ll see you at the ballot box.”

Christie doubled down on the comments in a CNN interview early Thursday.

“I am standing by the wording and let me tell you, being called disgusting, by a hypocrite like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is probably the highlight of my day so far,” he said.

“Let her accuse me of whatever she wants,” he continued. “When you look at the kind of hypocrite that she is, the kind of things that she does and lives her life as opposed to what comes out of her mouth, please, I’d be happy to be accused of anything by AOC.”

The second GOP debate in California Wednesday was marred by chaotic cross-talk and little structure, which helped few of the candidates in their attempts to gain ground on front-runner former President Trump, who was notably not in attendance.