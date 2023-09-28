More people concerned about Biden’s cognitive health than Trump’s: poll

More Americans are concerned about President Biden’s cognitive health than former President Trump’s, dealing the latest blow to the White House as it seeks to fend off attacks over the president’s age and ability to do the job.

A poll from NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ released Thursday found more than half of voters — 52.21 percent — said they were “very concerned” about Biden’s cognitive health affecting his ability to serve another term, while 38.22 percent said the same for Trump.

Additionally, more voters said they were “not at all concerned” about Trump’s cognitive health, at 22.91 percent, compared to Biden’s 13.19 percent.

Another 22.1 percent said they were “somewhat concerned” for Biden’s cognitive health, just slightly higher than the 20.76 percent who said the same for Trump. Meanwhile, 12.51 percent and 18.12 percent said they are “not too concerned” with Biden’s and Trump’s cognitive health, respectively.

At 80, Biden is the oldest sitting president in American history. If he wins reelection in 2024, he will be 82 at the time of his second inauguration and 86 at the conclusion of his term. The next-oldest president at the end of his term was former President Reagan, who left office at the age of 77 in January 1989.

The poll follows a series of similar findings that indicate continuing concern over the president’s age and ability to carry out the duties of commander in chief.

Those worries appear to be growing within the president’s party as well as outside of it. A CNN poll released earlier this month and conducted by SSRS found more than half, or 56 percent, of Democrats — and 73 percent of Americans — are seriously concerned about Biden’s current level of physical and mental competence. Around 60 percent of Democrats said they were concerned about the incumbent’s ability to win the 2024 election if he clinches the Democratic nomination.

A Wall Street Journal poll published earlier this month similarly found 73 percent of Americans and roughly two-thirds of Democrats said the phrase “too old to run for president” captures Biden at least “somewhat well.”

The president has argued it is fair for voters to discuss his age, but he said they should judge him on his ability to perform the job.

Vice President Harris, who is also running on Biden’s 2024 reelection ticket, has brushed off concerns over his age while noting she is prepared to be president “if necessary.”

Trump, 77, has pushed back on the idea that Biden’s age makes him unfit for the presidency, telling SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show” earlier this month that the president is not too old but is “grossly incompetent.”

Trump and Biden remain the front-runners in polling in their parties’ respective primary races, signaling they could very likely be headed for a rematch in the 2024 general election. If Trump clinches the presidency, he would be well into his 80s by the end of his second term.

The NewsNation/ Decision Desk HQ poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters on Sept. 19 and 20. The margin of error was 3.1 percent for the question about Biden’s cognitive health and 3 percent for the question about Trump’s.

NewsNation is owned by Nexstar Media Group, which also owns The Hill.