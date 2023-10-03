Biden campaign launches ad on lowering health, energy costs for middle class

President Biden’s reelection campaign dropped an ad Tuesday focused on policies that aim to lower health care costs and energy costs for middle-class Americans.

The ad, titled “Never Left,” will run on national cable channels and local TV in battleground states and is part of the 16-week, $25 million advertising campaign to reach those key voters. This ad will run during TV shows “Dancing With the Stars” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” during top NFL programming, and during local and network news.

“He knows what life is like for working people and knows middle-class life is too expensive right now,” the one-minute spot says. “That’s why he’s passing laws to lower costs.”

It highlights policies that have capped the price of insulin for seniors, gave Medicare power to negotiate with drug companies, lowered health insurance premiums, and lowered power costs by investing in American-made clean energy, which were provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act.

“For Joe Biden, it’s about securing the sense of security working people deserve,” the ad says.

It will run on the local evening news in Phoenix; Atlanta; Detroit; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Las Vegas; Raleigh, N.C.; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Scranton, Pa.; Milwaukee; Madison, Wis.; and Green Bay, Wis.

The ad comes out the day Biden announced the manufacturers of the 10 drugs that were selected for negotiation have signed agreements to participate in the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation program.

“This ad serves as an early reminder of the choice Americans will face next year: between MAGA Republicans whose agenda would give tax handouts to the ultra-rich at the expense of working people, or Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ agenda for the middle class,” campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez said in a statement.