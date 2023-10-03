Pro-Christie group rolls out six figure ad buy hitting Trump, Biden in New Hampshire

The super PAC supporting former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s GOP presidential bid rolled out a six-figure ad buy hitting President Biden and former President Trump in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

The Hill was the first outlet to report on the buy, which features a 30-second ad titled “Seven Trillion.” The spot will air on broadcast, cable, and digital platforms in the Granite State.

In the ad, Christie is seen attacking Trump and Biden on the debate stage last week over the debt accumulated under the Trump and Biden administrations.

“None of them are willing to take on the difficult issues, they just want to keep kicking the can down the road,” Christie says in footage from the second presidential debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif.

“And yet, we don’t get any answers because Joe Biden hides in his basement. And Donald Trump, he hides behind the walls of his golf clubs and won’t show up here to answer questions like all the rest of us are up here to answer.”

The move to run the ad in New Hampshire tracks with the strategies being employed by Christie’s campaign and his allies. A survey from the Saint Anselm College Survey Center at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics released last week showed Christie in third place behind former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Trump.

Christie has arguably been the most vocal anti-Trump candidate running in the Republican primary. The former Trump ally has hammered the former president all over the campaign trail, on frequent cable news appearances, and on the debate stage, where he has made a number of headlines.

During last week’s debate, Christie notably criticized Trump for not attending the forum by referring to him as “Donald Duck.”

“You’re ducking these things. And let me tell you what’s going to happen, you keep doing that, no one up here is going to call you Donald Trump anymore, we’re gonna call you ‘Donald Duck,’” Christie said, looking into the camera.