Gallego rakes in more than $3M in third-quarter fundraising in Arizona Senate race

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) hauled in more than $3 million in the third quarter of fundraising this year in the Arizona Senate race, his campaign announced Thursday.

Gallego’s campaign received donations from more than 56,000 donors during the third quarter, with the average donation being $28 from 106,000 contributions his campaign received. He ended the quarter with more than $5 million in the bank.

Gallego’s third-quarter fundraising is roughly the same as what his campaign reported last quarter, which was $3.1 million. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), who has not yet said whether she’s running for reelection, brought in $1.6 million during the second quarter.

Sinema’s campaign has not yet reported third-quarter fundraising numbers yet.

“Since this campaign launched nine months ago, hundreds of thousands of small-dollar donors have chipped in what they could because they believe hardworking Arizona families need Ruben Gallego fighting for them in the U.S. Senate,” Gallego campaign manager Nichole Johnson said in a statement.

Arizonians are bracing for a potential three-way race next fall. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is running on the GOP side for Sinema’s seat, and former Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed paperwork to run for the seat. An official announcement from Lake is expected next week.

Polling from Noble Predictive Insights — which looked at a three-way race between Gallego, Sinema and Lake — and separate polling from Emerson College Polling — which looked at a three-way race between Gallego, Sinema and Lamb — suggested Gallego places first in both match-ups. However, 15 percent of respondents in both polls said they were undecided.