Trump looking for Speaker who will help him

Former President Trump said Thursday that he wants a House Speaker who will “help a new, but highly experienced” president come 2024.

“I am running for President, have a 62 Point lead over Republicans, and am up on Crooked Joe Biden, despite the Democrat Party’s massive Law-fare, Weaponization, and Election Interference efforts, by 4 to 11 Points, but will do whatever is necessary to help with the Speaker of the House selection process, short term, until the final selection of a GREAT REPUBLICAN SPEAKER is made,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

“A Speaker who will help a new, but highly experienced President, ME, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added.

His remarks come just two days after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted from his leadership role in a 216-210 vote led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). Seven other Republicans joined with Gaetz and House Democrats in the vote, ending McCarthy’s brief and tumultuous term as Speaker.

Trump, who was floated by several Republicans as a potential contender for the House leadership role, dismissed the idea. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), seen as one of the former president’s biggest champions in Congress, said she would only back Trump as the next Speaker.

“I think she’s a wonderful woman,” Trump said. “I’ll do whatever it is to help, but my focus, my total focus is being president and, quite honestly, making America great again.”

The former president supported McCarthy in his run for Speaker earlier this year and has had a mostly positive relationship with the California Republican. McCarthy’s path to clinching the office was notable for the 15 rounds of voting it took for him to succeed.

Despite the effort, McCarthy said Tuesday he would not run again for the top spot.

“I will not seek to run again for Speaker of the House,” McCarthy said. “I may have lost a vote today, but I fought for what I believe in — and I believe in America.”

“It has been an honor to serve,” he added.