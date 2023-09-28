House funding bills see mixed results as shutdown looms: live coverage

The race to avoid a government shutdown collided with House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry Thursday.

In the House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is continuing his attempt to push full-year funding bills through while marching toward a vote on a short-term funding patch before Sept. 30.

Votes are about to start late Thursday, but at least one of the full-year bills — and the stopgap measure — are in trouble.

Earlier in the day, the House Oversight Committee held its first hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

In the Senate, lawmakers advanced a bipartisan continuing resolution as they scramble to avoid a government shutdown.

