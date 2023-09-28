Democrats ask Greene not to present ‘pornography’ in impeachment hearing

Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin (Md.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) asked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to not display “pornography” again in an impeachment hearing Thursday.

Greene was interrupted during her prepared remarks to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee’s first hearing on the impeachment inquiry into President Biden so that Raskin could bring up a point of order.

“Mr. Chairman, our colleague in Georgia has introduced before pornographic exhibits and displayed things that are really not suitable for children who might be watching,” Raskin said, before Greene interjected, asking, “A bathing suit is not suitable, Mr. Raskin?”

“Well, I’m saying I would like the witness, I would like the member to be instructed to not introduce any pornography today at least without running through the chair first,” Raskin responded.

Greene continued to reiterate that the photo she was holding up was a woman in a bathing suit, which she said “is not pornography.”

Ocasio-Cortez later jumped in, questioning if Greene was “submitting a naked woman’s body.”

“This is a bathing suit, this is a bathing suit!” Greene repeated, before asking the New York Democrat whether she was wearing her glasses.

“I have contacts in,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

“Congratulations,” Greene shot back.

At an IRS whistleblower hearing in July, Greene held up small posters featuring graphic sexual photos of Hunter Biden from the laptop hard drive that purportedly belonged to him, which were censored with black boxes. Raskin asked Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) at the time if Greene should be displaying those photographs.

House Republicans launched their first impeachment hearing into President Biden Thursday and had witnesses weigh in on the business dealings of the president’s family. Biden has maintained that he has had no involvement in his son’s business dealings.