Democrat in impeachment hearing calls out GOP for ignoring Trump charges

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) called Republicans out for ignoring former President Trump’s charges during the GOP-led impeachment hearing into President Biden.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee held its first hearing Thursday after formally launching an investigation last month. Republicans alleged the president and his son, Hunter Biden, profited from foreign business deals.

During her questioning, Crockett criticized House Republicans for investigating Biden while showing no interest in “Trump’s shady business dealings with the Chinese government.”

The Texas Democrat presented a fact sheet from the Congressional Integrity Project detailing Trump’s financial dealings with China. Crockett said the GOP was too focused on Hunter Biden, instead of the allegations against the president.

“If they would continue to say ‘if’ or ‘Hunter’ and we’re playing a drinking game, I would be drunk by now because I promise you, they have not talked about the subject of this, which would be the president,” Crockett said.

She said she found it “disturbing” that no one can point to a crime committed by the president. . Each of the expert witnesses called by Republicans to the hearing said there wasn’t currently enough evidence to impeach Biden.

“I can’t seem to find the crime and no one has testified what crime they believe the president of the United States has committed,” she added.

She said the GOP is acting like they are blind to evidence, then referred to the documents found in Trump’s Mara Lago bathroom. She then listed the number of indictments and counts currently against Trump. “These are our national secrets – looks like in the sh—er to me,” Crockett said.

“I will tell you what the President has been guilty of. He has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally,” Crockett said. “Until they find some evidence we need to get back to the people’s work, which means keeping this government open so that people don’t go hungry in the streets of the United States.”