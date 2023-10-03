trending:

McCarthy says he won’t run for Speaker again after being ousted: recap

by The Hill staff - 10/03/23 7:59 PM ET
The House voted Tuesday to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), a vote that hasn’t taken place in more than 100 years.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) became interim House Speaker.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) followed through on his promises and moved Monday to force a vote on a motion to vacate. On Tuesday afternoon, the chamber voted 216-210 on the motion to vacate, following a 208-218 vote on a motion to table Gaetz’s resolution to oust McCarthy.

All Democrats voted to remove McCarthy.

Follow along with live updates below.

