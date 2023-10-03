Luna says she’ll only vote for Speaker who brings up Biden impeachment vote

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) said Tuesday she would only back a new House Speaker who would bring up a vote on impeaching President Biden.

Luna made the remarks after the House voted to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as Speaker. The House must now determine who will be its next Speaker before it can move forward with any other business.

“I will vote for the Speaker who publicly and clearly commits to defunding Jack Smith’s anti-American election interference witch hunts and subpoenas Hunter Biden while bringing a vote on impeachment of Joe Biden to the floor of the House,” Luna said in a statement after the vote Tuesday.

“We must have free and fair elections and end the corruption of our government. America will only survive if we do those things. These are my terms,” she continued.

Luna didn’t vote on Tuesday’s motion to remove McCarthy as Speaker. McCarthy lost the 216-210 vote, as eight Republicans voted to oust him.

McCarthy last month directed the House to launch in impeachment inquiry into Biden, though he did not hold a vote on the matter, as he had previously said he would do.

Luna was a holdout in the January Speakership votes, a grueling affair that ended with McCarthy as House Speaker on the 15th ballot. Luna eventually did vote for McCarthy for Speaker.