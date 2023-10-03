Meghan McCain calls GOP ‘brand’ ‘officially just chaos’

Meghan McCain denounced the Republican Party on Tuesday just after the House voted to remove former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), a historic first.

“The GOP’s brand is officially just chaos and nothing else,” she said on X, formerly Twitter.

The former co-host of “The View” and daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has been openly critical of the party since the election of former President Trump.

Eight Republicans, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), joined Democrats in voting to remove McCarthy from the speakership Tuesday.

The group cited McCarthy’s decision to pass a continuing resolution to keep the government open on Saturday as a reason for his ousting. The 45-day resolution continues current funding levels with little changes, while Gaetz and hard-line conservatives wanted a budget with significant cuts.

“The American people need a Speaker who will fight to keep the promises Republicans made to get the majority, not someone who cuts fiscally irresponsible deals that get more Democrat votes than Republican votes,” Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.), who voted to oust McCarthy, said in a statement before the vote.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) is acting as Speaker Pro Tempore in the absence of a speaker. It is not immediately clear when the House will begin votes to elect a speaker or whether McCarthy will attempt to win his job back.