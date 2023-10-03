McConnell thanks McCarthy for service to nation

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) thanked former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for his service to the nation after the embattled ex-leader announced he would not run again to serve as Speaker.

McConnell often broke with McCarthy on key policy and political questions but in the end praised what he called their “close working partnership.”

“Speaker McCarthy has my sincere thanks for his service to our nation in what is often a thankless role,” McConnell said in a statement, noting: “The Speaker’s tenure was bookended by historic fights, but as he reminded his colleagues when he took the gavel, ‘our nation is worth fighting for.’”

The California Republican told House colleagues at a closed-door meeting Tuesday that he would not run again for the top leadership job in the House, after he was removed from the position by eight Republicans and 208 Democrats who voted for a motion sponsored by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to vacate the Speakership.

McConnell hailed McCarthy’s short term in leadership for racking up some impressive accomplishments, such as the debt limit deal he struck with President Biden in May to cut nondefense discretionary spending and implement new work requirements for federal food assistance.

“The Speaker’s appetite for worthy causes steered a narrow majority to seize historic opportunities for the American people and for conservative principles. His willingness to face the biggest challenges head-on helped preserve the full faith and credit of the United States and showed colleagues how to handle every outcome with grace,” he said.

McConnell, who in January became the longest-serving party leader in Senate history, said he was “grateful” to McCarthy’s collaboration on key issues, such as a 48-day funding bill to avoid a government shutdown.

“I am particularly grateful to the Speaker for our close working partnership. As Congressional Republicans continue the essential work begun during his tenure, Speaker McCarthy’s unapologetic patriotism and unshakable optimism will remain a valuable guide,” he said.

McCarthy’s departure from leadership concludes the third-shortest stint as Speaker in nearly 150 years. He was elected Speaker after 15 ballots nine months ago.