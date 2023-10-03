McCarthy criticizes Republican ousters as ‘not conservatives’

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) took a swing at Republicans who helped oust him from the Speakership on Tuesday, saying at a press conference that “they are not conservatives.”

“They voted against, one, the greatest cut in history that Congress has ever voted for. They voted against work requirements. They voted against border security,” McCarthy said. “They don’t get to say they’re conservative because they’re angry and they’re chaotic. That’s not the party I belong to.”

“They are not conservatives, and they do not have the right to have the title,” McCarthy continued.

McCarthy was ousted by eight members of his own party, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), alongside House Democrats in a 216-210 vote to vacate him earlier in the day.

He also jabbed at his Republican ousters for helping them win their elections, saying he should’ve chosen others instead.

“A lot of ‘em I helped get elected, so I probably should’ve picked somebody else,” McCarthy said in response to a question by about what he could’ve “done differently.”

The California Republican appeared to be defiant against against the challenge to his Speakership, posting a fiery message on X — formerly known as Twitter — amid Gaetz’s motion to push him out of the role.

“Bring it on,” McCarthy said in a post Monday.

He announced after the vote Tuesday that he would not run again for the Speaker’s office. However, he said he took pride in serving in the role.

“I will not seek to run again for Speaker of the House,” McCarthy said. “I may have lost a vote today, but I fought for what I believe in — and I believe in America. It has been an honor to serve.”

The historic vote to oust McCarthy comes days after the he averted a government shutdown with a stopgap measure that garnered Democratic support, infuriating hard-line Republicans. Gaetz has also critiqued McCarthy for actions such as negotiations with Democrats on the debt ceiling.

“Washington must change. We must put the House of Representatives on a better course. McCarthy has failed to take a stand where it matters. So if he won’t, I will,” Gaetz said after the vote.