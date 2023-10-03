McCarthy on if he’ll remain in Congress: ‘I’ll look at that’ 

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he will “look” at remaining in Congress after a group of Republicans voted with House Democrats on Tuesday to remove him as Speaker.

‘I’ll look at that,” McCarthy said when asked at a press conference if he will remain in Congress.

McCarthy did rule out considering another position with leadership.

“There’s a lot of great people in conference,” McCarthy said. “There’s always other people to do jobs. It is amazing the talent that we had.”

Led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a group of eight Republicans joined all 208 Democrats present in the House to pass a motion to vacate the Speakership, 216-210. Over the weekend, McCarthy put a stopgap measure on the floor with Democratic support to avert a government shutdown.

Gaetz and other Republican opponents of McCarthy have generally cited his decision to pass a continuing resolution ahead of a government shutdown as their main reason for voting to oust him.

“He doesn’t have my support anymore and he doesn’t have the support of a requisite number of Republicans to continue as the Republican Speaker,” Gaetz told reporters Monday.

Despite the turmoil he had faced while Speaker, McCarthy said was pleased to have served in the Speaker’s office.

“I may have lost a vote today, but I fought for what I believe in — and I believe in America. It has been an honor to serve,” McCarthy said Tuesday evening.