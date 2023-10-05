Boebert challenger rakes in $3.4M in third quarter

The Democrat challenging Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) to a rematch in 2024 has raised more than $3.4 million in the third quarter this year, according to newly released campaign finance documents.

Adam Frisch lost to Boebert in the 2022 midterm election by less than 600 votes. His 2024 campaign has now raised more than twice as much money as the incumbent’s reelection team.

“I am deeply humbled by the over 100,000 individual donations that were made to our campaign this quarter to defeat Lauren Boebert,” Frisch said in a Thursday statement. “Western and Southern Colorado deserve a representative who will work hard to deliver results and put the needs of the district first, not an extreme political agenda. Thanks to our generous supporters, we will defeat Boebert in 2024.”

According to his campaign, the average donation this quarter was about $32.

So far in the campaign, Frisch has raised about $4.4 million to Boebert’s $1.6 million, according to Federal Elections Commission (FEC) reports.

Frisch has raised the fourth-highest dollar amount of any House candidate for 2024 and the most for a nonincumbent, according to FEC data. The three candidates ahead of him, all incumbents, have held leadership positions in their parties: former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

Frisch has pitched himself as a moderate Democrat, an alternative to the controversial Boebert, who has aligned herself closely with former President Trump. She rose to national prominence after her election in 2020 for her vocal advocacy for the former president and membership in the House Freedom Caucus.

In recent months, Boebert grabbed headlines for a confrontation with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), once her ally, and for getting kicked out of a Denver theater for inappropriate conduct.

Political analysts have rated the seat a “toss-up” for the 2024 election, and a poll in August showed Frisch with a 2-point lead over the incumbent.