Dem leader presses her party to show up for next week’s Speaker vote

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), the House Minority whip, sent a “Dear Colleague” letter asking for her fellow House Democrats to show up for next week’s vote for Speaker of the House.

“On Tuesday evening, our Caucus will convene for an organizational meeting to nominate Leader [Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)] as our candidate for Speaker of the House,” Clark’s letter read. “The Republican Conference may hold their internal election as early as Wednesday morning. At the conclusion of the Republican Conference nomination election, the full House will conduct an election for Speaker by manual roll call vote”

“We do not yet have exact timing for when this vote will start and may have short notice,” Clark continued. “Your attendance beginning Tuesday evening is vital to ensure that House Democrats are ready to vote for Leader Jeffries as soon as the election for Speaker begins.”

The House is without a Speaker after California Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R) was ousted from the position via a bipartisan 216-210 vote, with eight Republicans joining House Democrats. Reps. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) have thrown their hats into the ring on the Republican side. Some Republicans have even stated they would support former President Trump for the role, although he seems to have rebuffed the idea.

“I am running for President, have a 62 Point lead over Republicans, and am up on Crooked Joe Biden, despite the Democrat Party’s massive Law-fare, Weaponization, and Election Interference efforts, by 4 to 11 Points, but will do whatever is necessary to help with the Speaker of the House selection process, short term, until the final selection of a GREAT REPUBLICAN SPEAKER is made,” Trump said in a Truth Social post Thursday.

“A Speaker who will help a new, but highly experienced President, ME, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added.