Greene says GOP could have ‘a Trump rally everyday’ at Capitol if he’s Speaker

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) compared a theoretical House chamber under former President Trump as its Speaker to a Trump campaign rally, drawing immediate pushback from Democrats who suggested there had already been a Trump rally at the Capitol — on Jan. 6, 2021.

“If Trump becomes Speaker of the House, the House chamber will be like a Trump rally everyday!!” Greene wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“It would be the House of MAGA!!!” she continued.

Greene’s reference to a rally at the Capitol, however, evoked memories of Jan. 6 from many members who mocked the comment by quote-tweeting it.

“No thanks, we’re good. We’ve seen a Trump rally at the Capitol already,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote, reposting Greene’s comment.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) responded to Greene’s post with Taylor Swift lyrics, “I think I’ve seen this film before//And I didn’t like the ending.”

“We already saw a ‘#Trump rally’ in Congress back on #January6th,” Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) wrote on X.

Greene has declared her support for President Trump to be the next Speaker of the House, after eight Republicans voted with all Democrats to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the position Tuesday afternoon.

Reps. Steve Scalise (R-La.), the House majority leader, and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, have both declared their intention to run for Speaker. Trump has not entered the race, but Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) announced he would nominate him.

“We only have one choice for Speaker: President Donald J. Trump,” Greene previously wrote in a post on X. “His policies stopped the globalists and communists more than anyone else. He is the leader of the Republican Party and the only person we can trust to Save America.”