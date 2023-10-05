Schumer to MTG: ‘We’ve seen a Trump rally at the Capitol already’

With the House Speaker seat open, many names have been floated to fill the vacancy, including that of former President Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is opposed to that suggestion, saying, “No thanks,” in a social media post.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) posted online Thursday in support of Trump taking the Speakership, something he said he would consider as a “short-term” solution to unify House Republicans “if necessary.”

“If Trump becomes Speaker of the House, the House chamber will be like a Trump rally everyday!!” she posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “It would be the House of MAGA!!!”

Many politicians criticized her in the comments, suggesting that the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and Trump’s involvement was close enough to a Trump rally on Capitol Hill. Schumer was one of them.

“No thanks, we’re good,” Schumer posted in response. “We’ve seen a Trump rally at the Capitol already.”

Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) have both declared their candidacy for the position, which has been open for two days after the House ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in a historic vote Tuesday.

Endorsements are rolling in for each candidate, but a clear front-runner has yet to emerge.

While both claim to be unifiers of their party, they must first prove it to their colleagues. A vote is expected to take place next week, but with Republicans still split on who they think should take charge, it might require “some divine intervention,” The Hill reported.