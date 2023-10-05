MTG surveying constituents for Speakership vote, despite saying Trump is ‘perfect man for the job’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is asking her constituents for input on who they think should be the next Speaker of the House.

“The House of Representatives is scrambling to find the next Speaker of the House,” she said in a page on her Congressional website.

After Tuesday’s historic vote ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), several Republicans have stepped up to fill the vacant seat. Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) have both declared their candidacy.

On her website, Green said she is “not sure the next Speaker should be a sitting Representative at this time.” The Speaker does not have to be a current member of the House of Representatives.

She said she has the “perfect man for the job,” former President Trump. But before she casts her vote next week, she said she wanted to poll her constituents on who they think should be the next speaker. Options in Greene’s poll include Trump, Jordan, Scalise or “other.”

“Republicans have one chance to select a NEW Speaker of the House,” she said. “President Trump has a PROVEN track record for the American people.”

Trump initially dismissed the idea of being Speaker, but later told Fox News Digital on Thursday that he would accept a short-term role and serve as a “unifier” for the Republican party as speaker “if necessary.”