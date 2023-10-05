Sources say Trump set to endorse Jordan for Speakership

Former President Trump is expected to endorse Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to be the next House Speaker, Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) claimed in a post online Thursday night.

After the House removed former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in a historic vote Tuesday, several names have floated around as his replacement. Jordan, the Judiciary Committee Chairman, and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) have each declared their candidacy.

Trump initially dismissed the idea of becoming Speaker but later said he would step into a short-term position “if necessary.”

On Thursday, Nehls posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he “just had a great conversation with President Trump about the Speakership race.”

“He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party,” Nehls wrote. “I fully support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House.”

Sean Hannity also reported that, just prior to his Fox News broadcast Thursday, he had “direct sources telling me that former President Donald J. Trump is very close to endorsing Jim Jordan very soon for Speaker of the House.”

Trump has yet to make any further comment about the Speakership race, or if he will be endorsing Jordan.