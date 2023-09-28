Hannity presses Newsom on 2024: ‘Are you calling me ridiculous?’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) dismissed a question from Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night asking if he’d consider accepting the Democratic nomination for president in 2024.

“Yes or no, will you ever, ever accept the Democratic nomination to run for president in 2024 under any circumstances at all? That’s a yes or no,” Hannity asked Newsom during Fox’s coverage after the second GOP presidential primary debate.

“I’m looking forward. I was just in Chicago with the DNC,” Newsom said.

“I don’t need the long answer. I want the yes or no answer,” Hannity pressed the Democrat.

“Of course not. It’s a hypothetical,” Newsom responded. ” It’s ridiculous. Joe Biden is our president.”

“Are you calling me ridiculous?” Hannity shot back.

“No. Biden is going to win this reelection,” the governor said.

Newsom has ruled out running for president in 2024 but has agreed to participate in a “red vs. blue state” debate against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in November, an event that will be moderated by Hannity.

The governor has also become a star surrogate for Biden on cable news and Sunday shows, and he has even defended Vice President Harris against criticism of her readiness to take over for Biden should the need arise.