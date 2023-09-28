Sen. Stabenow tests positive for COVID

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) said Thursday that she tested positive for COVID-19 and would continue working remotely as she isolated.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon and am currently experiencing mild symptoms. Per CDC guidelines, I plan to isolate and work remotely,” Stabenow wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Stabenow was working in the Capitol building earlier Thursday.

Stabenow’s announcement follows others’ in Congress who have tested positive as the country sees an uptick in cases.

Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) announced Tuesday she tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms. She said she would stay in her home state in order to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said Wednesday she tested positive for COVID and was “experiencing symptoms.”

“While I’m unable to be in-person for legislative business, I’m working remotely to continue delivering for St. Louis amidst a looming GOP-instigated government shutdown,” Bush wrote on X, referring to the looming threat that Congress would run out of money if members don’t pass a continuing resolution to extend funding into the next fiscal year. The deadline is at the end of the month, in two days.

COVID-related hospitalizations increased by 16 percent from mid to late August. Deaths related to COVID-19 during that time increased by 18 percent, as well, according to data provided by the CDC.

Wastewater analyses show that COVID rates in general could be dipping slightly, but experts are concerned still going into the fall and winter months, especially as Americans have been slow to get their updated vaccines.