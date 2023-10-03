Laphonza Butler sworn in to fill Feinstein vacancy

Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) on Tuesday was sworn in to fill the remainder of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) seat.

Butler, who previously served as the president of EMILY’s List, was sworn in by Vice President Harris. The new California senator served as a senior adviser to Harris’s 2020 presidential campaign.

“I’m honored to accept Gov. Gavin Newsom’s nomination to be U.S. Senator for a state I have made my home and honored by his trust in me to serve the people of California and this great nation,” she said in a statement after being appointed.

“No one will ever measure up to the legacy of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, but I will do my best to honor her legacy and leadership by committing to work for women and girls, workers and unions, struggling parents, and all of California. I am ready to serve.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) stood behind her as she took the oath of office. Butler was also greeted shortly after by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“I can’t help how think Sen. Feinstein would be seeing someone as brilliant, as accomplished, as history-making as Laphonza Butler take her place. I know our old colleague is looking down at this moment with pride now that her seat is in good hands,” Schumer said.

Butler replaces Feinstein, who passed away on Friday at age 90 and was a titan of the upper chamber throughout her three-decade tenure. Feinstein’s funeral will be held on Thursday in her hometown of San Francisco.

The main question for Butler now is whether she will seek reelection next year. She told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that she is undecided on that front.

“I have no idea. I genuinely don’t know,” Butler told the newspaper. “I want to be focused on honoring the legacy of Sen. Feinstein. I want to devote my time and energy to serving the people of California. And I want to carry her baton with the honor that it deserves and so I genuinely have no idea.”

If she does, Butler must decide by the Dec. 8 filing deadline. California Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee are all running in what is expected to be one of the most expensive races on the 2024 Senate map.

Butler has a long history in Democratic politics, but has largely been known as someone to operate behind the scenes, before taking over at EMILY’s List, she worked as a union organizer and served as a regent of the University of California from 2018 to 2021.

Butler also becomes the first Black lesbian to serve in the Senate.