New chair holds back military aid to Egypt after Menendez steps down

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), the new chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday announced that he would hold back $235 million in U.S. military financing to Egypt.

The move comes after the committee’s former chair, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), was forced to step down from the leadership position following his indictment in a New York federal court, where is alleged to have taken bribes in exchange for using his position to help Egypt’s government.

Cardin said he exercised his authority to hold the military financing for Egypt until Cairo takes meaningful steps to improve human rights conditions in the country.

“Congress has been clear, through the law, that the government of Egypt’s record on a range of critical human rights issues, good governance, and the rule of law must improve if our bilateral relationship is to be sustained,” Cardin said in a statement.

The chairman said that the U.S. and Egypt share strategic, long-standing interests and that the country’s stability is important to American national security interests, but improving its human rights record also must be a priority.

Cardin called for Egypt to deliver on reforming and improving its pre-trial detention practices, to accelerate the pardon and release of political prisoners, including thousands imprisoned for their speech and association, and to provide space for human rights defenders, civil society advocates, political opposition, and independent media in Egypt.

“My hold on current funds will remain until specific human rights progress is made,” he said.

Cardin’s move puts him in conflict with the Biden administration, which had issued a waiver to deliver the $235 million in foreign military financing to Egypt, saying it was imperative to national security. The administration withheld $85 million to express its concerns on human rights.

Cardin said he spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and said he intends to work with the Biden administration “on our shared goal of protecting and expanding human rights in Egypt.”