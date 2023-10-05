Menendez deep underwater with New Jersey Democrats after indictment: poll

Likely Democratic primary voters in New Jersey have soured on Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) following his federal indictment on bribery and corruption charges last month, according to a poll released Thursday.

The results of the poll, commissioned by the progressive think tank Data for Progress, show Menendez’s net favorability among likely Democratic voters at minus 57 points, with 18 percent holding either very favorable (4 percent) or somewhat favorable (14 percent) views. Seventy-five percent of respondents held either very unfavorable (54 percent) or somewhat unfavorable (21 percent) views.

These favorability ratings stand in sharp contrast to other notable Democratic figures in the state.

Likely Democratic primary voters hold a net favorability rating of their other senator, Sen. Cory Booker (D) of 74 points, with 85 percent holding either very favorable (57 percent) or somewhat favorable (28 percent) views, and 11 percent holding unfavorable views. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has a net favorability rating of 75 points, with 85 percent holding favorable views and 10 percent holding unfavorable views.

President Biden’s net favorability in the state is at 80 points, with 90 percent holding favorable views and 10 percent holding unfavorable views.

Menendez, who is up for reelection in 2024, faces an uphill battle against his primary challengers, which currently include Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J) and Kyle Jasey, who entered the race before news of the indictment surfaced.

When likely Democratic primary voters were asked in the poll whom they would select between those three candidates if the primary were held today, Menendez garnered only 9 percent of the vote. Kim led with 48 points, Jasey got 3 points and 40 percent of respondents said they were “not sure.”

When likely Democratic primary voters were asked about a theoretical expanded field of candidates, Menendez’s support dipped even further, to 6 points. Kim led again with 27 points, but Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) — who has not indicated she intends to join the race — followed close behind with 20 points.

Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Frank Pallone each got 6 points. However, neither New Jersey lawmaker has said they intend to run for the spot.

Menendez has maintained his innocence and has resisted all calls for him to resign. Still, however, the poll suggests the indictment has made an impact on voters.

Only 5 percent of likely primary voters said they heard nothing at all about the federal charges against Menendez, with 69 percent saying they’ve heard, seen or read “a lot” about the case and 26 percent saying they’ve heard “a little.”

The New Jersey senator was accused of accepting bribes, including cash, gold bars, a luxury sports car and mortgage payments, from businessmen in New Jersey and using his power of influence to benefit Egypt. He pleaded not guilty to all charges

When asked whether, based on this information, Menendez should or should not resign from office, 78 percent of likely primary voters said he should, 14 percent said he should not and 9 percent said they did not know.

The poll, conducted from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, was based on responses from 551 likely Democratic primary voters in New Jersey, including 458 Democrats and 93 independent or third-party voters. It has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.