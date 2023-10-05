Manchin weighs in on McCarthy ouster: ‘For some reason it was personal’

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Thursday that the motion to vacate former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), leading to his ouster from House leadership, felt “personal.”

“This one seemed to be personal, like, that’s all I’m gonna say,” Manchin said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” adding that it was a “shame” to see the situation unfold the way it did.

“For some reason, it was personal. And I don’t know all the ins and outs, but people that I know are very rational, very reasonable centrist, moderates, Democrats who would have naturally reached over and helped Kevin [McCarthy],” he continued, referring to his colleagues in the lower chamber. “There was a purpose and the reason they didn’t do it.”

The West Virginia senator said were he in the House, he would have voted to help McCarthy keep the Speaker’s gavel, despite any personal grudges.

“I can only speak for myself; if I had been a House member, I’d have been voting for Kevin McCarthy,” Manchin added. “Whether I was upset with him about anything personal, I would not let that interfere.”

“There’s more to it than I know, so you’d have to ask them,” the senator said, adding, “but for the sake of our country, we should have overlooked that.”

His remarks came two days after the House successfully voted on a motion to vacate the Speakership. The historic vote was brought on by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), as he and seven other Republican lawmakers joined their Democratic colleagues in a 216-210 vote to remove McCarthy from his leadership position.

The eight Republican lawmakers that voted to oust McCarthy from the Speakership were Gaetz, Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Ken Buck (Colo.), Tim Burchett (Tenn.), Eli Crane (Ariz.), Bob Good (Va.), Nancy Mace (S.C.) and Matt Rosendale (Mont.).