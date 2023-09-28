Georgia senator who demanded Fani Willis special session suspended from GOP caucus

Georgia state Sen. Colton Moore, who demanded a special session of the Legislature for an investigation of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D), was indefinitely suspended from the chamber’s GOP caucus Thursday.

“Despite the fact 32 of 33 Republican State Senators, the Governor, Lt. Governor, Speaker of the House, and the Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party agree that a Special Session to take action against the Fulton County District Attorney is impossible, Senator Moore has a right to his opinion,” according to a statement posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, by the Georgia Senate Republicans.

“However, during his advocacy for his ill-conceived proposal, Senator Moore has knowingly misled people across Georgia and our nation, causing unnecessary tension and hostility, while putting his Caucus colleagues and their families at risk of personal harm,” the statement continued.

Moore called for a special session for an investigation into Willis last month after the district attorney indicted former President Trump on charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“The Legislature has this great check and balance when it comes to controlling the purse. Ultimately, from what I’ve seen, I think she should completely be defunded of any state dollars. People in northwest Georgia and Georgians all over don’t want their tax dollars going to fund this type of political persecution,” Moore told The Hill at the time.

Moore hit back at his suspension, saying he will now refer to the GOP Senate caucus as the “RINO caucus,” meaning Republican in name only.

“The Georgia RINOs responded to my call to fight back against the Trump witch hunts by acting like children and throwing me out of the caucus,” Moore said in a post on X. “But I’m not going anywhere.”

“The people of Georgia are 100% with me,” he continued. “This is the fight of our lifetime, and I will continue to double down to defend the rule of law and do what is right. I will continue to EXPOSE Fani Willis and the RINOs covering for her.”