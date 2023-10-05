New Pennsylvania poll shows Biden with big lead over Trump among Black, Latino voters

A new survey out of Pennsylvania shows Black and Latino voters overwhelmingly support President Biden in a potential match-up against former President Trump.

The poll from Susquehanna Polling and Research Inc. found that 80 percent of Black voters said they would vote to reelect Biden in 2024, whereas only 19 percent said they would vote for Trump.



Those numbers aren’t entirely surprising as Biden reclaimed Pennsylvania in 2020, though only by a narrow margin of 1.2 percent, and CNN exit polling showed Biden garnered 92 percent of Black voters’ ballots in 2020.

Biden also leads his fellow Democratic competitors in the poll. Nearly three-quarters — 74 percent — of Black voters said they would support him as the Democratic nominee, compared to only 9 percent who would support Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is now expected to launch an independent bid.

The Biden campaign has been making a concerted effort in recent weeks to motivate Black voters after polls appeared to show the president’s approval rating falling. Black voters make up a significant part of the base of the Democratic Party, and Biden will need strong turnout in key states such as Pennsylvania next year in what is looking like it could be a tight reelection race against Trump, the leading GOP contender.

Vice President Harris spent September campaigning at historically Black colleges and universities, and the campaign recently dropped a new ad targeting Black voters. The ad, “Get Ahead,” highlights how the administration has made equity a cornerstone of its policy agenda.

Meanwhile, the Congressional Black Caucus spent the summer touring different parts of the country to hear Black voter concerns. The tour was also used as a mobilization effort.

The poll also suggested that Biden would have strong support in the Keystone State from Latinos, who said they would vote for him over Trump 81 percent to 19 percent.

This support for Biden is even higher than what exit polls showed in 2020, when he won 69 percent of Latino voters and Trump won 27 percent.

Additionally, 85 percent of Latino voters said they would vote for Biden as the Democratic nominee, compared to only 12 percent who would support Kennedy and 4 percent who would support Marianne Williamson.

Trump currently leads the GOP presidential polls, with some polls showing the former businessman with nearly 50 percent of Republican voters’ support.

Support for Biden slipped in a hypothetical 2024 rematch against Trump, according to a Monmouth University poll this week. The poll showed Trump with a 1-point lead over Biden among registered voters.