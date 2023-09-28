The Hill’s 12:30 Report — The government inches closer to a shutdown

The line of the night: Haley said to Ramaswamy, “Honestly every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber.” Her eyes were so expressive while she said this. Watch the clip

^ And this obviously became a meme: I will be bookmarking this. Photo

Tidbit: The New York Times’s Carlos Lozada pointed out that Haley wrote a very complimentary blurb on the back of one of Ramaswamy’s books. Photo

The debate set was pretty incredible: Photo



Omg, who chose this Trump photo for this Vox story?: “The Republican debate is a fake, pointless spectacle.” It’s very funny. Photo

OK, team, can we stop making references of who is sleeping with whom?: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie took a swipe at first lady Jill Biden’s status as a teachers’ union member. “And when you have the president of the United States sleeping with a member of the teachers unions, there is no chance that you can take the stranglehold away…” Former Vice President Mike Pence later said, “My wife isn’t a member of the teachers union, but I’ve got to admit, I’ve been sleeping with a teacher for 38 years. Full disclosure.” The full back-and-forth

Christie egged on Trump: Christie turned to the camera, talked directly to Trump and called him “Donald Duck.” If I’m being honest, it didn’t feel particularly spontaneous, but you can tell Christie was proud of his joke. Watch the clip

Well, look who it is: @ryanbeckwith pointed out an ad for President Biden airing during the debate. Screenshot

Interesting tidbit from a moderator: Fox News’s Dana Perino said, “I don’t have a memorable line that comes to mind” when thinking about the debate. Watch her postmortem from the debate