12:30 Report — McCarthy fights to avoid ouster

The House is feeling a bit like a Bravo reality show today. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is quickly bringing up Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) motion this afternoon to oust him from leadership.

Timing today: “The earliest the motion could come up is when the House starts considering legislative business at noon. Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) said the vote will come up during the chamber’s first vote series of the day, which starts at 1:30 p.m.” What to expect

Watch the House proceedings live

Why now?: Gaetz has been a thorn in McCarthy’s side for a while, but the tipping point happened over the weekend when the Speaker worked with Democrats to pass a short-term funding bill to keep the government open. Gaetz wanted to push for more red meat GOP priorities and to use the funding deadline as a negotiation tactic.

McCarthy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Bring it on." Gates responded: "Just did." See the posts

How this could shake out: McCarthy is skating on very thin ice. He can only afford a few GOP defections to keep the gavel — and at least four Republicans have already said they support his ouster. For McCarthy to keep his leadership role, he would likely need Democratic support. More on where Dems stand

^ BREAKING — Dems aren’t bailing him out: After emerging from a two-hour meeting in the Capitol, House Democrats decided they will *not* help save McCarthy’s Speakership. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters, “We are following our leader and we are not saving Kevin McCarthy.” I.e.: McCarthy must be sweating right now. What we know

Would McCarthy negotiate with Democrats to help keep him in power?: No. “They haven’t asked for anything. I’m not going to provide anything,” McCarthy told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”



How bad is it for McCarthy? — the whip count: Here’s a list of where Republicans stand on ousting McCarthy. And if you want to view it from a lighter standpoint, CNN’s Haley Talbot posted a list differentiating “yes” on the motion to vacate from “undecided but big mad.” Lol.

If McCarthy is ousted, who would replace him?: House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) has been floated, according to The Washington Post. And so has Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), though he is facing some health struggles.