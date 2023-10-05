Republicans seethe, seek revenge over speakership mess

And in that Speakerless house sit an angry group of Speakerless Republicans, who are furious with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) for successfully orchestrating a coup to oust now-former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). The House has recessed while party leaders pick up the pieces and try to avoid a bloodbath in the next Speaker battle.

To give you a sense of how mad Republicans are: At least two GOP lawmakers want to boot Gaetz from the House Republican conference. That is very unlikely to happen, but it shows the raw frustration felt in the conference.

From Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.): “He’s literally taken one of our oldest institutions and put it into a downward spiral all over selfish needs, all over Twitter feeds and raising money.” (The Hill)

Where the Speaker battle stands: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) have announced bids. Scalise rose through the ranks as a traditional conservative. Jordan is a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus and may have more support from hardline conservatives. Primer on the Speaker race

There’s enough fury to go around: Republicans are also directing their anger toward House Democrats for failing to boost McCarthy with the votes to keep him as Speaker. McCarthy blamed former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), claiming she had promised to back him if Republicans ever voted him out. Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) immediately booted Pelosi and former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) from their workspaces in the Capitol Building. (The Hill)

Tidbit — what’s happening with Pelosi’s now-empty Capitol office: Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) said it would be given to McCarthy.