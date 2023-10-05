trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
12:30 Report

Republicans seethe, seek revenge over speakership mess

by Cate Martel - 10/05/23 12:31 PM ET
by Cate Martel - 10/05/23 12:31 PM ET
{beacon}
Tags Commander dog emergency alert test Former President Trump house Jim Jordan Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Matt Gaetz Matt Gaetz President Biden republicans Senate U.S. Secret Service

thppppppppp

More 12:30 Report News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All