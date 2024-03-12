12:30 Report — Inside Congress’s effort to ban TikTok

The House is plowing ahead with a vote Wednesday to ban the popular social media app TikTok. The bill has bipartisan support and could easily pass the lower chamber.

If it passes the House, then what?: The bill would move to the Senate, where its path is a little more unclear. But if it does pass the Senate, President Biden says he would sign the ban into law.

To give you a sense of the bill’s support: The TikTok ban passed the House Energy and Commerce Committee with a rare *unanimous* 50-0 vote last week.

I’m saying ‘ban’ for simplicity’s sake, but it’s more complicated than that: The bill would force TikTok’s China-based parent company to divest from the app. If the app doesn’t, it would then be banned. The bill would also spell out a process for banning other apps controlled by a U.S. adversary.

^ Basically: Sell the app or we’ll ban it.

Why lawmakers are concerned about TikTok: Lawmakers are worried about two things:

China can feed content to influence Americans’ opinions and potentially destabilize democracy.

China can collect Americans’ data.

☎️ Lawmakers’ offices are being inundated with phone calls: Some Capitol Hill offices are being flooded with phone calls from people opposing the ban, reports The New York Times. One office said they received roughly 100 calls. Another office said they had received more than a thousand (!)

Happening today before tomorrow’s House vote: